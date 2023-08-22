Blinken, Shoukry Discuss Regional Challenges, Strengthen US-Egypt Bilateral Ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held a phone meeting Monday to discuss bilateral relations and pressing regional and international developments.

During the call, both diplomats stressed the necessity of strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and the US, focusing on the advancement of economic and military collaborations. The discussion expanded to encompass regional and international developments, specifically addressing the situations in Sudan, Libya, and Niger.

The conversation also touched on the outcomes of the meeting of the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria and the recent developments in the Palestinian territories. The importance of continued coordination and consultation was emphasized by both sides, as they jointly expressed a desire to confront the escalating challenges in the Middle East and North Africa region.