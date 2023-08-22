Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blinken, Shoukry Discuss Regional Challenges, Strengthen US-Egypt Bilateral Ties
(L-R) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
United States
Sameh Shoukry
Antony Blinken
bilateral ties
regional issues
Strategic Partnership

Blinken, Shoukry Discuss Regional Challenges, Strengthen US-Egypt Bilateral Ties

Steven Ganot
08/22/2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held a phone meeting Monday to discuss bilateral relations and pressing regional and international developments.

During the call, both diplomats stressed the necessity of strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and the US, focusing on the advancement of economic and military collaborations. The discussion expanded to encompass regional and international developments, specifically addressing the situations in Sudan, Libya, and Niger.

The conversation also touched on the outcomes of the meeting of the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria and the recent developments in the Palestinian territories. The importance of continued coordination and consultation was emphasized by both sides, as they jointly expressed a desire to confront the escalating challenges in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.