Bridge Over Jabal Awliya Dam Destroyed Amid Clashes in Sudan

A critical bridge over the Jabal Awliya dam, located south of Khartoum, Sudan, has been destroyed amid ongoing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The incident has escalated the blame game between these two military factions.

An SAF spokesperson attributed the bridge’s destruction to artillery shelling by “terrorist rebel militia.” This attack reportedly occurred during an early morning conflict in the strategically important Jabal Awliya area, which houses Al-Nujoumi air base and the dam itself.

In contrast, the RSF issued a statement accusing the SAF of being responsible for the bridge’s destruction, calling it a “war crime” targeting vital infrastructure and humanitarian facilities. The RSF warned of potential risks to the Jabal Awliya dam resulting from the bridge’s collapse.

This area has witnessed fierce battles over the past week, with both sides seeking control over key military and infrastructure points. The RSF claimed to have seized the dam and the Al-Nujoumi air base, but the SAF has refuted this, maintaining that it has full control of the region.

The destruction of the Jabal Awliya dam bridge raises concerns about possible flooding along the White Nile. The ongoing clashes between the SAF and RSF, which began in mid-April, have caused significant casualties and displacement, exacerbating Sudan’s humanitarian crisis.