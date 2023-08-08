Donate
Buraidah Dates Festival Launches With Focus on Agriculture Tech
The renowned Buraidah Dates Festival began on Monday in the Qassim province of Saudi Arabia. This prominent festival serves as a unique junction for Saudi farmers to acquaint themselves with the newest agricultural techniques and offers a venue for professionals to share their insights.

Figures from the Saudi Environment, Water, and Agriculture Ministry reveal that in 2022, the country’s date exports surged to 321,000 tons, valued at 1.28 billion Saudi riyals (roughly $341 million). The annual production of dates in the kingdom exceeded 1.6 million tons, comprising more than 300 distinct varieties.

Arab News reports that the Qassim region proudly claims the most significant count of palm trees in Saudi Arabia, boasting 11.2 million trees. Other prominent regions include Madinah with 8.3 million trees, Riyadh with 7.7 million, and the Eastern Province with 4.1 million.

With the festival underway at the Palm Center in Buraidah city until August 25, Saudi Arabia showcases its ambition to amplify date sales, highlighting the fruit’s economic significance both domestically and globally.

