Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Careful Optimism in Libyan Peace Talks
Mideast Daily News
Libya
peace talks
Government of National Accord
Libyan National Army

Careful Optimism in Libyan Peace Talks

Uri Cohen
10/08/2020

Libya’s warring factions reached a significant milestone Wednesday in the Moroccan peace talks, agreeing on a mechanism by which several critical law enforcement, judicial and bureaucratic positions are to be appointed. Representatives of the Tripoli-based, UN-recognized Government of National Accord, and those of the eastern government which is supported by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, will soon enter the next phase of actually filling such positions as attorney general, Supreme Court chief, Election Commission president and others, before proceeding to general elections. The two sides have been engaged in a decade of brutal civil war following the 2011 demise of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Earlier this year, the GNA managed to defend Tripoli and repel an offensive led by the eastern government’s armed forces, known as the Libyan National Army. The LNA’s last stronghold, the northern city of Sirte, which is the gateway to the country’s richest oil region, seemed to be destined for a bloody battle in August, before both sides agreed to the last-ditch international overtures for peace negotiations.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.