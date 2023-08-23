Child Malnutrition Crisis in Sudan: 500 Children Dead Amid Ongoing Conflict

Since the outbreak of violence in Sudan in April, around 500 children have died from hunger, including two dozen babies in a government-run orphanage in Khartoum, reports Save the Children. The charity has also been forced to close 57 of its nutrition centers, leaving at least 31,000 children without access to malnutrition treatment.

The ongoing conflict between the military and rival paramilitary forces has plunged the country into chaos, resulting in at least 4,000 deaths and causing nearly 947,000 people to flee the country. Furthermore, 3.6 million Sudanese have been internally displaced.

The UN East Africa regional refugee chief, Mamadou Dian Balde, praised neighboring countries for accepting refugees but expressed concern over emerging bureaucratic barriers and admission challenges. He also called for more donations, as the $566 million appeal for Sudanese refugees is only 35% funded.

Malnutrition is becoming a deadly epidemic in Sudan, as the conflict and economic decline have pushed over 42% of the country’s population into high levels of acute food insecurity. In southern White Nile province alone, at least 316 children died between May and July due to malnutrition or related illnesses.

Save the Children also warned that supplies for treating malnutrition were critically low, as the battles continued to rage in various parts of the country.