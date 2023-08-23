Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Child Malnutrition Crisis in Sudan: 500 Children Dead Amid Ongoing Conflict
Women and children wait at a nutrition center at the Kalma camp for the displaced just outside Nyala, Sudan, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Abdelmonim Madibu/AFP Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
Conflict
Children
Hunger
malnutrition
Save the Children
United Nations
Refugees
Mamadou Dian Balde
Khartoum

Child Malnutrition Crisis in Sudan: 500 Children Dead Amid Ongoing Conflict

Steven Ganot
08/23/2023

Since the outbreak of violence in Sudan in April, around 500 children have died from hunger, including two dozen babies in a government-run orphanage in Khartoum, reports Save the Children. The charity has also been forced to close 57 of its nutrition centers, leaving at least 31,000 children without access to malnutrition treatment.

The ongoing conflict between the military and rival paramilitary forces has plunged the country into chaos, resulting in at least 4,000 deaths and causing nearly 947,000 people to flee the country. Furthermore, 3.6 million Sudanese have been internally displaced.

The UN East Africa regional refugee chief, Mamadou Dian Balde, praised neighboring countries for accepting refugees but expressed concern over emerging bureaucratic barriers and admission challenges. He also called for more donations, as the $566 million appeal for Sudanese refugees is only 35% funded.

Malnutrition is becoming a deadly epidemic in Sudan, as the conflict and economic decline have pushed over 42% of the country’s population into high levels of acute food insecurity. In southern White Nile province alone, at least 316 children died between May and July due to malnutrition or related illnesses.

Save the Children also warned that supplies for treating malnutrition were critically low, as the battles continued to rage in various parts of the country.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.