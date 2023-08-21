Donate
China Praises Iran-Saudi Arabia Detente, Vows Support for Tehran
Steven Ganot
08/21/2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has highlighted the positive role China played in mediating a detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia, describing it as a “wave of reconciliation” in the Middle East. During a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday, Wang expressed Beijing’s support for Tehran on key issues and commended Iran’s efforts to improve relations with Saudi Arabia.

The sudden easing of tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March, facilitated by China, ended years of rivalry that had destabilized several Middle Eastern countries. Both Tehran and Riyadh cited deteriorating relations with the US as a major factor in their policy shift.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sought to break the US-imposed isolation by building ties with Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia aimed to strengthen relations with China. Since the detente, plans to reopen diplomatic missions are underway, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has accepted an invitation to visit Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian thanked China for its constructive role in the normalization process and briefed Wang on the progress of Iran-US nuclear talks, which are aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Despite a continued deadlock in the negotiations, Wang urged for “the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA” to resolve the nuclear issue.

