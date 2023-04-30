Civilian Death Toll in Sudan Conflict Surpasses 400 Despite Extended Cease-Fire

Fighting continued in Sudan’s capital on Saturday despite an extended cease-fire, bringing the conflict’s civilian death toll to more than 400, the Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate reported.

A three-day cease-fire between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, was declared on Tuesday and was extended on Thursday night for another three days. Fighting calmed in some areas of Khartoum following the truce, but in other areas, especially those near the presidential palace, heavy gunfire and shelling continued.

According to The Associated Press, some residents of Khartoum who fled to safety elsewhere in Sudan have decided to return, hoping for a lasting cease-fire. Those who do return face a chaotic, highly militarized city. RSF forces have moved into civilian homes and taken over stores and hospitals. Basic supplies, including electricity and running water, are lacking.

The Sudanese Health Ministry reported that 528 people, including combatants, have died so far in the conflict, which entered its third week yesterday. An additional 4,500 have been wounded.

The World Health Organization said that it expects there to be “many more deaths” than those officially reported so far.