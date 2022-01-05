The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Controversial Electricity Bill Benefiting Arab Towns Passes Knesset, After Bennett Loses His Cool
A meeting ot Israel's Knesset in a Novermber 4, 2021 photo. (Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Electricity
Arab towns and cities
Naftali Bennett
Knesset law

Controversial Electricity Bill Benefiting Arab Towns Passes Knesset, After Bennett Loses His Cool

Marcy Oster
01/05/2022

A controversial bill that will allow thousands of illegally built homes, mostly in Arab communities, to connect to the electricity grid, passed its final readings in the Knesset on Wednesday morning, but not before such incessant verbal hounding by the opposition that Prime Minister Naftali Bennet lost his cool. Bennett wagged his finger disparagingly at the opposition and told Religious Zionist lawmaker Orit Struck to “Get out of my face” before coalition members convinced him to sit down. Opposition lawmakers were pleased that they were able to get a rise out of Bennett, calling him weak. The legislation passed without an amendment proposed by the opposition that would have also hooked up West Bank outposts to electricity. The final vote on the electricity bill was 61 to 0, after the opposition boycotted the vote over the failure of the amendment.  Three opposition lawmakers from the Arab Joint List abstained. Bennett later tweeted: “Bunch of thugs. I’m not afraid of you, and I won’t let you burn down the country.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.