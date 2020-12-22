This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Countdown to 2021…
Mideast Daily News
New Year
The Media Line

Countdown to 2021…

Michael Friedson
12/22/2020

Little more than a week remains of what is arguably the most disparaged year in recent history. Perhaps because it’s therapeutic to lash out at an actual villain responsible for our trials and tribulations, the year 2020 has been at once humanized, vilified and imbued with blame – its persona spawning a virtual industry of “malign memes.”

At The Media Line, we share the stress we’ve all felt: the disorganization of our lives, restrictions and regulations that turn our existences upside down; the new pressures that now attach to just staying the course.

We are humbled by our donors’ recognition of the need for independent media to carry on without interruption. The need to know and hear the news from agenda-free, reliable and trustworthy sources is more acute than ever during difficult times. (TML is the first independent American news agency covering the Middle East, now entering our 21st year.)

It’s also more difficult – and expensive – to report, produce and distribute contextual and truthful news as we do every day at The Media Line. And working in the Middle East, it never ends! From conflicts to accords, we’re on it!

There is still time to make an end-of-year gift to our nonprofit [501(c)(3)] American news agency. You can do so online at https://themedialine.org/donate/.

Happy Holidays from The Media Line. Wishing you all a healthy end of 2020 (boo!) and cheerful greeting to 2021 (yay!).

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.