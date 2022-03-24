Couple Fleeing War in Ukraine Escape to Gaza

Viktoria Saidam, a Ukrainian woman studying pharmacy in Kyiv, and her Palestinian husband Ibrahim Saidam, a medical student in Ukraine, have escaped the Russian assault on Kyiv by fleeing to Ibrahim’s hometown of Bureij, a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, AFP reported. The couple, who have been married for two years, left Ukraine by first taking a minibus walking until they crossed Ukraine’s border with Romania. From there they flew to Cairo and crossed into southern Gaza via the Rafah crossing. It was the first time that Viktoria met her in-laws, according to the report. Viktoria converted to Islam shortly after their marriage, but she only speaks a few words of Arabic. Of moving to Gaza, she told AFP, “There was a war here, and it can start again, but we had to leave Ukraine and (Gaza) was safe.” There are some 2,500 Ukrainians in Gaza, mostly women who have married Palestinian men who studied abroad, AFP reported.