Court Filings Claim Epstein Trafficked Woman to Former Israeli PM Barak

According to court documents filed by US attorney Alan Dershowitz, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who claims to have been trafficked to him and a number of other high-profile men by the late Jeffrey Epstein, has also alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak. Epstein died in 2019 of an apparent suicide after being charged with trafficking females, including minors, to high-powered men. After accusing Dershowitz of having sex with her when she was a teen, Giuffre last year sued the high-profile lawyer for defamation. He reportedly gained access to her depositions in other cases as part of a countersuit against her. “Giuffre has also alleged that she was forced to have sex with [Barak] … [but] has offered no proof other than her uncorroborated word,” Dershowitz’s filing read in part. In response, confidants of Barak told Israel’s Channel 12 that the former Israeli premier’s name was being “scrawled in the news in order to repel the allegations made against Dershowitz … [whose] deposition states that [Giuffre’s] affidavit is false.” Last year, reports surfaced that Barak had in 2015 entered into a business deal with Epstein, long after the latter served time in a Florida prison on charges of soliciting prostitution. It was also reported that Barak was a frequent visitor to Epstein’s New York City property. Giuffre has similarly accused the UK’s Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was underage. Both Barak and Andrew have denied any wrongdoing.