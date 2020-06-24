Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Then-Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak, at a press conference in Jerusalem, Israel, July 27, 2009. (Air Force Master Sgt. Jerry Morrison/US Department of Defense)
Mideast Daily News
Jeffrey Epstein
Ehud Barak
Alan Dershowitz
human trafficking

Court Filings Claim Epstein Trafficked Woman to Former Israeli PM Barak

Charles Bybelezer
06/24/2020

According to court documents filed by US attorney Alan Dershowitz, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who claims to have been trafficked to him and a number of other high-profile men by the late Jeffrey Epstein, has also alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak. Epstein died in 2019 of an apparent suicide after being charged with trafficking females, including minors, to high-powered men. After accusing Dershowitz of having sex with her when she was a teen, Giuffre last year sued the high-profile lawyer for defamation. He reportedly gained access to her depositions in other cases as part of a countersuit against her. “Giuffre has also alleged that she was forced to have sex with [Barak] … [but] has offered no proof other than her uncorroborated word,” Dershowitz’s filing read in part. In response, confidants of Barak told Israel’s Channel 12 that the former Israeli premier’s name was being “scrawled in the news in order to repel the allegations made against Dershowitz … [whose] deposition states that [Giuffre’s] affidavit is false.” Last year, reports surfaced that Barak had in 2015 entered into a business deal with Epstein, long after the latter served time in a Florida prison on charges of soliciting prostitution. It was also reported that Barak was a frequent visitor to Epstein’s New York City property. Giuffre has similarly accused the UK’s Prince Andrew of having sex with her when she was underage. Both Barak and Andrew have denied any wrongdoing.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.