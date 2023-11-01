The Media Line
Cyprus Coordinates Sea Corridor To Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
Mideast Daily News
Cyprus
Gaza
Humanitarian Aid
sea corridor
Middle East conflict

Steven Ganot
11/01/2023

Cyprus is collaborating with European Union and Middle East partners to establish a sea corridor for humanitarian aid to Gaza, authorities announced Tuesday. The route would originate from Cyprus’ main port in Limassol.

An unnamed senior government official revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not opposed to the initiative, initially proposed by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. The Cypriot proposal aims to facilitate a continuous flow of aid during “humanitarian pauses” in ongoing conflicts, specifically the recent Israel-Hamas war which resulted in heavy casualties on both sides.

Support for the Cypriot proposal extends beyond the EU; Arab nations such as Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan also back the idea, as do the US government and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. Cyprus is in discussions with the Palestinian authorities to ascertain the most urgently needed aid.

Israel’s primary concern is ensuring that the aid does not contain material that Hamas could weaponize. Cyprus is currently working out logistical issues, such as where the aid ships will dock and which agencies will distribute the aid in Gaza.

“Everyone recognizes the need for this corridor and that it is feasible,” said the official, highlighting Cyprus’s unique geographical position and political will to make the proposal a reality.

