Donate
Light Theme
Log In
‘Day of Disruption’ Sees Tens of Thousands Protest Judicial Overhaul in Israel
Activists of the "Brothers in Arms" group use arm tubes to form a chain blocking the main entrance of the Israeli army headquarters in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, during a "day of disruption" to protest the government's judicial overhaul bill, on July 18, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
anti-government protests
Israel
judicial overhaul
far-right coalition
Bezalel Smotrich
Binyamin Netanyahu

‘Day of Disruption’ Sees Tens of Thousands Protest Judicial Overhaul in Israel

Steven Ganot
07/19/2023

Tens of thousands of Israeli demonstrators blocked roads and highways in major cities across Israel on Tuesday, protesting against the far-right coalition government’s plans for a controversial judicial overhaul that critics say poses a major threat to Israeli democracy. The “Day of Disruption” saw several clashes between police and protesters. At least 45 arrests were made, according to a police statement. Protesters also gathered at major train stations during rush hour, disrupting services in Tel Aviv and Haifa. Later in the day, 161 reserve Air Force officers announced their immediate resignation, echoing concerns that the proposed laws, already greenlit by the Knesset (parliament), would “dramatically change the face of Israel.” Opposition lawmakers have submitted approximately 27,000 objections in a bid to delay the final vote on a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court’s ability to review the reasonability of government decisions. Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party and finance minister, affirmed on Monday that the government planned to proceed with further bills after the parliament’s summer recess.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.