‘Day of Disruption’ Sees Tens of Thousands Protest Judicial Overhaul in Israel

Tens of thousands of Israeli demonstrators blocked roads and highways in major cities across Israel on Tuesday, protesting against the far-right coalition government’s plans for a controversial judicial overhaul that critics say poses a major threat to Israeli democracy. The “Day of Disruption” saw several clashes between police and protesters. At least 45 arrests were made, according to a police statement. Protesters also gathered at major train stations during rush hour, disrupting services in Tel Aviv and Haifa. Later in the day, 161 reserve Air Force officers announced their immediate resignation, echoing concerns that the proposed laws, already greenlit by the Knesset (parliament), would “dramatically change the face of Israel.” Opposition lawmakers have submitted approximately 27,000 objections in a bid to delay the final vote on a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court’s ability to review the reasonability of government decisions. Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party and finance minister, affirmed on Monday that the government planned to proceed with further bills after the parliament’s summer recess.