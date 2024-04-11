Deadly Truck Crash in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Kills 17 Pilgrims

An accident in Pakistan’s Balochistan province resulted in the death of at least 17 people and injured around 35, after a truck carrying religious pilgrims veered off the road late Wednesday night. The incident occurred in the Ghulam Hussain Chatta area of the Hub district, according to Abdul Hakeem, a local representative of the Edhi rescue organization. The truck, en route to a shrine in the Khuzdar district from Thatta district in Sindh province, plunged into a ditch due to the driver’s loss of control, attributed to excessive speed.

After first responders arrived, victims were transported to a local hospital before being taken to Karachi for advanced medical treatment. The tragedy has cast a spotlight on Pakistan’s ongoing road safety crisis, characterized by the poor condition of many vehicles, the degradation of road infrastructure, and a widespread disregard for traffic regulations.