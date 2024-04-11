TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Deadly Truck Crash in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Kills 17 Pilgrims
Volunteers move the bodies of religious pilgrims after 17 were killed in a truck accident, in Karachi, Pakistan, April 11, 2024. (Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images)

Deadly Truck Crash in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Kills 17 Pilgrims

Steven Ganot
04/11/2024

An accident in Pakistan’s Balochistan province resulted in the death of at least 17 people and injured around 35, after a truck carrying religious pilgrims veered off the road late Wednesday night. The incident occurred in the Ghulam Hussain Chatta area of the Hub district, according to Abdul Hakeem, a local representative of the Edhi rescue organization. The truck, en route to a shrine in the Khuzdar district from Thatta district in Sindh province, plunged into a ditch due to the driver’s loss of control, attributed to excessive speed.

After first responders arrived, victims were transported to a local hospital before being taken to Karachi for advanced medical treatment. The tragedy has cast a spotlight on Pakistan’s ongoing road safety crisis, characterized by the poor condition of many vehicles, the degradation of road infrastructure, and a widespread disregard for traffic regulations.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories
Mideast Daily News
Pakistan
truck crash
Balochistan
religious pilgrims
road safety
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods