Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish Advocates for Turning Pain Into Positive Action
Izzeldin Abuelaish stands proud with his surviving daughters (L-R) Dalal and Shatha, graduates from the University of Toronto. (Izzeldin Abuelaish/Facebook)
Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish Advocates for Turning Pain Into Positive Action

Steven Ganot
10/29/2023

Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, a Canadian-Palestinian medical doctor and author, has long been an advocate for Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation. Born in Gaza, he became the first Palestinian doctor to work in an Israeli hospital. Tragically, he lost three daughters and a niece in the 2009 Gaza War when Israeli tank fire struck his home while he was reporting on the war’s impact.

The Media Line has written about Dr. Abuelaish several times in past articles here, here, here, and here.

In an opinion piece for The Media Line published today, Dr. Abuelaish urges humanity to channel the pain and loss from ongoing conflicts into constructive action. The doctor calls for introspection and the courage to admit failures. He critiques traditional military approaches, which he argues only exacerbate violence and hatred. Citing his late daughter Bessan, he reminds us that meeting violence with violence solves nothing.

Abuelaish stresses that the quest for peace is not just a Palestinian-Israeli struggle but a global one. Quoting leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he says that society should prioritize social welfare over military expenditure. He believes that if people desire to live in peace, their collective will, backed by action, can bring about change.

