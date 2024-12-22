Druze Leader Defends Buffer Zone To Protect Golan Heights

In an exclusive interview with Felice Friedson, Majdal Shams Mayor Dolan Abu Saleh calls the Israeli military push into Syria “wise and correct,” explaining it shields Israeli citizens from cross-border dangers. Majdal Shams, a Druze town of about 12,000 residents in the Golan Heights, has experienced heightened anxiety following the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime and the terrorist atrocities of October 7, 2023. Many in the community, with ties to relatives across the border, feel relief that Assad is no longer in power, yet they remain concerned about security threats from groups like Hezbollah.

Abu Saleh, now in his fourth term, identifies as a proud Israeli citizen who values the security and rights Israel provides. He acknowledges that Druze in the Golan continue to see themselves as Syrian, but he encourages those who can to embrace Israeli citizenship. The mayor recalled a recent rocket attack that killed 12 children in Majdal Shams, prompting an outpouring of assistance from Israelis and philanthropic groups abroad.

Women hold important positions in local government and multiple professional fields, reflecting the town’s social advancement. While many residents still work in agriculture, others have entered medicine, engineering, and technology, often through Israeli universities. Abu Saleh encourages building more local industries to expand employment opportunities.

He believes the buffer zone in Syria is essential to guard Israel before conflict spills across the border. Abu Saleh hopes for a day when the Druze can prosper under Israeli sovereignty and Syrians can rebuild with human rights restored. Read the full article and view the video report by Felice Friedson for deeper insight into his perspectives on identity, security, and the relationship between Israel and Syria. Her reporting provides insight into the Druze community and its future.