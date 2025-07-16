In a story as harrowing as it is urgent, Rizik Alabi reports on the bloody unraveling of Syria’s transitional phase in the southern Druze heartland of As-Suwayda. What began as a state intervention to curb tribal fighting between Druze and Bedouin communities quickly descended into chaos, with eyewitnesses accusing Syrian security forces of executing Druze civilians inside sacred gathering halls known as madaa’if.

Video footage circulating online shows the aftermath—blood-soaked rooms, shattered furniture, and torn portraits of Druze clerics. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least 25 civilians were killed, most in apparent executions. Israel, citing its responsibility to protect the Druze, launched airstrikes shortly after, targeting Syrian military vehicles near the border.

Christian and Druze leaders alike are demanding answers. Analysts suggest this isn’t just local violence—it reflects the larger collapse of the transitional government’s ability to maintain control or win trust. “This was a tactical blunder,” said Berlin-based analyst Fadi Rahbi. “They’re losing the minorities who once hoped for a fresh start.”

The US has weighed in cautiously, with Special Envoy Tom Barrack urging de-escalation and inclusion. But the damage may already be done. From burned-down homes to shattered alliances, As-Suwayda now stands on a knife’s edge, a grim reminder of Syria’s unresolved traumas.

For the full depth of Alabi’s reporting—including what led to the escalation, Israel’s evolving role, and the voices of those who survived the massacre—read the full piece at The Media Line. Rizik Alabi gives voice to a crisis that could shape Syria’s future—and determine whether its past will keep repeating.