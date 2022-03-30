The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Dubai Restaurants Are 1st in Middle East to Get Michelin Rating
(Donald Trung Quoc Don/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Dubai
restaurants
Michelin ratings

Marcy Oster
03/30/2022

Restaurants in Dubai will be rated by the 2022 Michelin Guide, the first Middle East city to be included in the prestigious guide. Dubai has developed a very interesting dining culture which takes influence from cuisines from around the world, due to the hundreds of nationalities that make the emirate its home or travel destination, including the emirate’s own Arabic specialties, Michelin said in a statement. The Dubai ratings, which will be available in June, will include the coveted star ratings, as well as the Bib Gourmand category, which is awarded to establishments that provide value-for-money three-course meals. “We will be showcasing the best of Dubai’s gastronomy, to reflect not just the sophistication that the city is famed for, but also the wide diversity of cuisines that the city’s location and history provide,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement. The Michelin Guide, which is based in Paris, currently covers 36 culinary destinations across North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

