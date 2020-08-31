Donate
Mahmoud Ezzat. (Attea Mostafa/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
Muslim Brotherhood
Human Rights

Egypt Arrests Muslim Brotherhood Leader Who Hid for 7 Years

Michael Friedson
08/31/2020

After hiding from the regime for seven years, Mahmoud Ezzat, the acting supreme guide of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, was arrested. The 76-year old was believed to be living outside the country but was apprehended in east Cairo. Ezzat has been tried in absentia more than once and has been convicted and sentenced to death. But Egyptian law requires a suspect who is sentenced in absentia to be retried when he or she is caught. International civil rights groups are urging the United States to condemn the ruling by a terrorism court against Bahey Eldin Hassan, one of the founders of the Egyptian human rights movement. Hassan is believed to be in the crosshairs because he speaks out concerning rights abuses in Egypt.

