The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey Lead Mediation Talks for Gaza Humanitarian Relief
A Palestinian policeman (foreground) loyal to Hamas looks on as a vehicle of the Multinational Force and Observers crosses toward the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on June 12, 2023. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
Gaza
mediation talks
Humanitarian Aid
Truce

Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey Lead Mediation Talks for Gaza Humanitarian Relief

Steven Ganot
10/12/2023

Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey are spearheading regional mediation talks to facilitate the evacuation of foreigners from the Gaza Strip and to expedite humanitarian aid via Egypt, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported, citing an anonymous Palestinian source. The efforts, which also have support from Saudi Arabia and the United States, aim to declare a humanitarian truce around the Gaza Strip, particularly for the Rafah crossing that connects Gaza to Egypt.

The Palestinian Authority and other regional players are pressing for immediate humanitarian aid, including fuel, to prevent a looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Hamas and other Palestinian factions are reportedly in agreement with the mediations. The US administration and Arab countries are exerting pressure on Israel to consent to these plans.

The talks follow a surprise mass terrorist attack on Israeli towns and villages by Hamas, which killed around 1,000 Israeli civilians and took more than 100 people captive, triggering retaliatory strikes from Israel. Since Saturday, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 Israelis and a similar number of Palestinians, and thousands of injuries on both sides. Israel has also enacted a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off power and other essential services.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.