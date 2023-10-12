Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey Lead Mediation Talks for Gaza Humanitarian Relief

Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey are spearheading regional mediation talks to facilitate the evacuation of foreigners from the Gaza Strip and to expedite humanitarian aid via Egypt, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported, citing an anonymous Palestinian source. The efforts, which also have support from Saudi Arabia and the United States, aim to declare a humanitarian truce around the Gaza Strip, particularly for the Rafah crossing that connects Gaza to Egypt.

The Palestinian Authority and other regional players are pressing for immediate humanitarian aid, including fuel, to prevent a looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Hamas and other Palestinian factions are reportedly in agreement with the mediations. The US administration and Arab countries are exerting pressure on Israel to consent to these plans.

The talks follow a surprise mass terrorist attack on Israeli towns and villages by Hamas, which killed around 1,000 Israeli civilians and took more than 100 people captive, triggering retaliatory strikes from Israel. Since Saturday, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 Israelis and a similar number of Palestinians, and thousands of injuries on both sides. Israel has also enacted a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off power and other essential services.