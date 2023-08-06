Donate
Egyptian President el-Sisi Meets UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed To Bolster Economic Ties
Mideast Daily News
Egypt
UAE
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Mohamed bin Zayed
economic cooperation

Steven Ganot
08/06/2023

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan convened in Egypt’s New Alamein City on Saturday. Their discussions centered on amplifying the economic cooperation between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the leaders explored ways to enhance “joint cooperation mechanisms” in various sectors, especially the economy and development. Both leaders emphasized the “strong and distinct” bond that exists between their nations.

El-Sisi and Sheikh Mohamed also delved into regional and global developments, mutually emphasizing the necessity for consolidated Arab efforts to tackle escalating regional and global challenges.

