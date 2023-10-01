The Media Line Stands Out

Egyptian Prime Minister Announces Expansion of Smart City Infrastructure to 38 Cities by 2050
A general view of the New Administrative Capital of Egypt, Sept. 11, 2023. (Fareed Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Mostafa Madbouly
smart cities
Egypt
housing program
New Administrative Capital

Egyptian Prime Minister Announces Expansion of Smart City Infrastructure to 38 Cities by 2050

Steven Ganot
10/01/2023

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Saturday that Egypt has constructed 24 smart cities and plans to expand that number to 38 by 2050. Madbouly made the announcement during the “Story of Homeland” conference, a three-day event held in the New Administrative Capital east of Cairo aimed at spotlighting the government’s achievements over the past decade.

The new cities, including New Mansoura City in the Nile Delta region, Al Galala City in northeast Egypt, and New Aswan City in southern Egypt, feature digital solutions and green technology. Madbouly also discussed initiatives aimed at addressing Egypt’s housing challenges, stating, “Egypt has worked on a housing program, establishing 1.5 million residential units in both new and existing cities.” He added that the government has improved housing conditions by building 300,000 apartments in 357 areas previously deemed unsafe for residential living.

