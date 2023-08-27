Donate
Egypt’s Int’l Cooperation Minister Stresses Importance of COP28 for Climate Action in MENA
Egypt's International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat speaks on a panel during the annual spring meetings at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 14, 2023. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
08/27/2023

Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said Saturday that the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) would be a vital global platform for addressing climate issues, especially for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Speaking to the United Arab Emirates official news agency WAM, Al-Mashat said that like its predecessor COP27, hosted by Egypt, COP28 aimed to focus global attention on climate risks in the MENA region.

Several international reports suggest that over half of the MENA population is already living under severe water stress, Al-Mashat noted. She has participated in multiple preparatory events aiming to develop a regional climate action roadmap ahead of COP28.

The conference, scheduled to take place in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, will also focus on helping developing countries and emerging economies transition toward sustainability. Al-Mashat pointed to the COP27 Loss and Damage Fund, designed to offer financial aid to countries most vulnerable to climate change, as a key outcome of the last conference.

