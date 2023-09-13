The Media Line Stands Out

Egypt’s Premier Inaugurates Climate Investment Forum, Eyes Private Sector

Steven Ganot
09/13/2023

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly kicked off the inaugural Environmental and Climate Investment Forum on Tuesday, located in Egypt’s new administrative capital east of Cairo. Organized in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the forum seeks to evaluate green investment avenues and climate resilience.

Egyptian Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad announced the forum’s intention to become an annual event aimed at enticing private sector investments into eco-friendly projects. The gathering is part of Egypt’s broader goal to meet the targets outlined in its Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt’s Vision 2030. It also follows the outcomes of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), hosted by Egypt last year.

The event included six sessions on a range of topics, from waste management and agriculture to eco-tourism and bio-based industries. Additionally, a new electronic platform will be launched to provide comprehensive information on Egypt’s green economy and investment opportunities.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
