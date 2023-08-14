Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Egypt’s Tripartite Summit: A Pivotal Moment for Middle Eastern Diplomacy
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (L), Jordan's King Abdullah II (C), and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (R) talk to delegates during the Arab League's Summit for Jerusalem in Cairo, on Feb. 12, 2023. (Ahmad Hassan/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
King Abdullah II
Mahmoud Abbas
Egypt
Jordan
Palestinian Authority

Egypt’s Tripartite Summit: A Pivotal Moment for Middle Eastern Diplomacy

Steven Ganot
08/14/2023

The Media Line’s bureau chief, Mohammad Al-Kassim, sheds light on an essential geopolitical rendezvous today in the Egyptian city of New Alamein. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi plays host to both King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The meeting’s backdrop is the sweeping changes across the Palestinian political landscape, underscored by President Abbas’ recent dismissal of a majority of the authority’s governors. This tripartite summit aims to align stances on the Palestinian issue, especially ahead of King Abdullah’s forthcoming visit to the US. Moreover, rumors hint at a potential US-brokered normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, setting the stage for complex and nuanced discussions. While Saudi Arabia’s recent appointment of its first ambassador to Palestine is viewed positively in Ramallah, Palestinians harbor concerns over the kingdom’s future stance on Israel. Dive into Al-Kassim’s report for an in-depth look at these developments, their implications, and the intricate web of Middle Eastern politics.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.