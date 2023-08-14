Egypt’s Tripartite Summit: A Pivotal Moment for Middle Eastern Diplomacy

The Media Line’s bureau chief, Mohammad Al-Kassim, sheds light on an essential geopolitical rendezvous today in the Egyptian city of New Alamein. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi plays host to both King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The meeting’s backdrop is the sweeping changes across the Palestinian political landscape, underscored by President Abbas’ recent dismissal of a majority of the authority’s governors. This tripartite summit aims to align stances on the Palestinian issue, especially ahead of King Abdullah’s forthcoming visit to the US. Moreover, rumors hint at a potential US-brokered normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, setting the stage for complex and nuanced discussions. While Saudi Arabia’s recent appointment of its first ambassador to Palestine is viewed positively in Ramallah, Palestinians harbor concerns over the kingdom’s future stance on Israel. Dive into Al-Kassim’s report for an in-depth look at these developments, their implications, and the intricate web of Middle Eastern politics.