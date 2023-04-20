Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Eid Mubarak From The Media Line
Mideast Daily News
Donate to The Media Line
Eid al-Fitr

Eid Mubarak From The Media Line

Steven Ganot
04/20/2023

As Muslims approach the end of the holy month of Ramadan and prepare to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a time of reflection, compassion, and generosity, we at The Media Line want to express our gratitude for your continued support in bringing unbiased reporting on Middle East news.

Our dedicated team of journalists has been working hard to cover the most important stories of the region, including the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the controversial judicial reforms proposed in Israel, the Iran-Saudi conflict and recent rapprochement, and the devastating civil wars in Syria, Yemen, and Libya.

As Christians just celebrated Easter and Jews celebrated Passover, we are reminded of the importance of diverse perspectives and reliable sources of information. Your donation to The Media Line helps us continue to provide independent journalism and train a new generation of journalists covering the region.

Please consider making a donation to support our work and help us bring the latest news and analysis from the Middle East to a global audience. Your support is crucial to our mission of promoting accurate and objective reporting.

Thank you and Eid Mubarak!

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.