Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Eid Mubarak From The Media Line
Mideast Daily News
Eid Al-Adha

Eid Mubarak From The Media Line

Steven Ganot
06/28/2023

As Muslims throughout the world observe the holy occasion of Eid al-Adha, The Media Line extends its heartfelt greetings to all who are celebrating.

Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and his willingness to sacrifice that which was most dear to him in obedience to God’s command. His act serves as a poignant reminder to us all of the importance of commitment, truth, and selflessness, values that underpin our mission.

At The Media Line, we remain committed to delivering news with honesty and integrity and serving the truth without compromise, no matter the sacrifice.

May this holy time inspire us all to uphold these principles in our own lives, and may the lessons of the festival guide us toward a world rooted in transparency, respect, and understanding.

We wish our Muslim readers—you and your loved ones—a blessed and joyful Eid al-Adha.

The Media Line Team

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.