Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Emirates Reports Record $2.9 Billion Profit in 2022, Driven by Pandemic Recovery, Influx of Travelers
Emirates passenger jets are shown being loaded at Dubai International Airport. (Imre Solt/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Emirates
record profit
pandemic recovery
Dubai
sustainable aviation fuel

Emirates Reports Record $2.9 Billion Profit in 2022, Driven by Pandemic Recovery, Influx of Travelers

Steven Ganot
05/11/2023

Emirates, the long-haul carrier, announced a record profit of $2.9 billion in 2022, reflecting a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on global aviation. Dubai, the city-state owning the airline, experienced a surge in property prices and an influx of visitors as it quickly lifted pandemic restrictions and welcomed Russians fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Emirates’ revenue reached $29 billion in 2022, an 81% increase from the previous year’s $16 billion. The airline’s turnaround followed a $1.1 billion loss in 2021 and a $4 billion bailout from the city-state during the pandemic. Despite the recovery, some of Emirates’ Airbus A380s remain grounded, awaiting maintenance to resume operations.

Emirates Group, comprising travel company dnata and other holdings, reported profits of nearly $3 billion and revenues of $32.6 billion. The group declared a $1.2 billion dividend for its owner, the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

The airline anticipates delays in receiving new airplane orders due to manufacturers facing post-pandemic supply issues. Emirates is investing $2 billion to retrofit 120 Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

Emirates announced a $200 million fund for research and development projects aimed at reducing fossil fuel use in commercial aviation, distributed over three years. The airline is also exploring the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.