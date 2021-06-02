Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Erdoğan Entices Egypt, et al to End Enmity
Mideast Daily News
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Egypt
Gulf States
Eastern Mediterranean
Libya
Jamal Khashoggi

Erdoğan Entices Egypt, et al to End Enmity

Uri Cohen
06/02/2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday continued his schmooze campaign of the Middle East, proclaiming his “love” of the Egyptian people and urging Cairo and Gulf states to collaborate with Ankara on “a wide spectrum of areas,” from the Eastern Mediterranean to Libya. “Our desire is to use these opportunities for cooperation at the maximum level and improve our ties on a win-win basis,” Turkey’s strongman leader said in a Tuesday interview. In recent weeks, Erdoğan has attempted to shift course and repair fraught relations with Muslim countries in the area, sending diplomatic delegations to Egypt and Saudi Arabia after years of discord. Ties with regional powers deteriorated thanks to the Libyan civil war, which attracted Egypt (and the Emirates) and Turkey to back opposing sides; naval disputes in the Mediterranean; and the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Riyadh hitmen on Turkish soil. Current Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi’s toppling in 2013 of then-President Mohammed Morsi, who was associated with the Muslim Brotherhood and closely aligned with Ankara, initiated the mutual hostility between the two states.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.