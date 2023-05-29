Erdogan Secures Presidency Until 2028 Amid Rising Challenges in Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s president, secured his position for five more years, extending his rule until 2028. This triumph came amid looming challenges like soaring inflation causing a cost-of-living crisis and the need to rebuild following a devastating earthquake. Winning over 52% of votes in the presidential runoff on Sunday, Erdoğan eclipsed his opponent Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who had pledged to revert to democratic norms and enhance Western ties.

In his victory speeches in Istanbul and Ankara, Erdoğan vowed to work for the “Turkish century” and promised to repair earthquake-hit cities as his priority. He also outlined plans to resettle a million Syrian refugees in Turkish-controlled “safe zones” in Syria in collaboration with Qatar.

Kılıçdaroğlu criticized the election process, calling it “the most unjust ever,” claiming state resources were fully mobilized for Erdoğan.

Erdoğan, a skillful orator, enjoys support from conservative voters for elevating Islam’s profile and enhancing Turkey’s global influence. Internationally, his victory underscores Turkey’s critical role in NATO and global politics. Western nations expressed readiness to continue working with Erdoğan, despite occasional strained relations. Sweden’s NATO membership and Ukrainian grain shipments, both vital for global stability, are matters in which Turkey has played a significant role.