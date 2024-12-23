Exiled Iranians Share Stories of Resilience, Hope for Change

In her report for The Media Line, Giorgia Valente explores the resilience of Iranians abroad who remain determined to see change in their homeland despite relentless crackdowns by the Iranian regime. Two years after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked the Women, Life, Freedom protests, the movement continues to inspire hope and defiance, even as executions in Iran reach record levels. The Iran Human Rights organization reports over 850 executions in 2024 alone, with marginalized groups disproportionately affected.

Exiled activist Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, founder of Iran Human Rights, emphasizes the urgency of raising international awareness. He describes the regime’s use of fear and violence to maintain control but also points to its growing instability. Amiry-Moghaddam and others believe that the regime’s recent defeats, both domestically and in its regional proxy wars, signal a weakening grip on power.

Valente also shares the harrowing story of Jeyran and Babak Moghadam, a couple who fled Iran after enduring arrests, torture, and threats. Jeyran, a former professor, used her position to inspire students to resist oppression. Babak, a pediatrician, treated injured protesters at great personal risk. Despite their escape to Germany, the couple continues to advocate for human rights and support the movement from exile.

As Valente’s reporting highlights, exiled Iranians are united by their hope for a freer future. “I believe freedom is near,” Jeyran says, reflecting the enduring spirit of the Women, Life, Freedom movement.