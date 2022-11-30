Donate
Explosion at School in Afghanistan Leaves at Least 15 Dead, Many of Them Children
(L-R) The scene at Al-Jihad Madrassa, in Aybak, Afghanistan after the explosion, Nov. 30, 2022 (Screenshot: Twitter); a map showing the location of Aybak, Afghanistan (OpenStreetMap/Creative Commons)
Afghanistan
Explosion
madrassas

The Media Line Staff
11/30/2022

An explosion in a religious school in Afghanistan has left at least 15 dead, many of them children. The explosion at Al-Jihad Madrassa, in Aybak city, in northern Afghanistan’s Samangan province, also wounded at least 20 people. The explosion came during prayer time at the madrassa in the city center. Citing officials at the regional hospital in Samangan, the Hasht-E Subh daily, an independent nonprofit newspaper in Afghanistan, reported that 35 people were killed in the blast, most of them children. The Taliban have closed the scene and are not allowing anyone to film it, according to the report, though some cellphone footage has been posted on Twitter. Several attacks on mosques and other sites have occurred in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over in 2020, most claimed by the Islamic State group.

