Extreme Heatwave Sparks Deadly Wildfires Across Mediterranean Region
A woman salvages produce from the remains of a burned building in the aftermath of a forest fire near the town of Melloula in northwestern Tunisia close to the border with Algeria on July 26, 2023. (Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
07/26/2023

Firefighters battled rampant wildfires stoked by an intense heatwave that swept across the Mediterranean region this week, resulting in several deaths. Algeria reported at least 34 casualties, and Greece evacuated over 20,000 individuals from the holiday island of Rhodes. Two pilots in Greece tragically lost their lives while combating fires.

Meanwhile, Italy experienced both violent storms in the north and intense heat in the south, leading to three deaths. Fires also ravaged areas in Portugal, Spain’s Gran Canaria, and the outskirts of France’s Nice international airport.

The extreme weather coincides with record-breaking temperatures worldwide, causing forest fires, water shortages, and increased hospital admissions. A study by World Weather Attribution suggests these events would have been “extremely rare” without human-induced climate change.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the pressing threat of climate change, particularly in the Mediterranean, as his country grapples with the impact on its vital tourism industry.

