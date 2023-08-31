Fear Grips Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport as Car Breaks Through Security Barrier

Travelers arriving and departing at Israel’s main airport, Ben Gurion International Airport, were gripped with fear when security personnel ordered everyone to fall to the floor in an emergency maneuver.

A short time later, it became known that a vehicle had burst through the airport’s security checkpoint. Security services said the scare was caused by a 41-year-old resident of the West Bank city of Nablus, who had stolen the vehicle. Security forces shot at the vehicle’s tires and managed to arrest the perpetrator.

The attack occurred on the same day as a lethal ramming attack at a checkpoint near Modiin, in central Israel, by another vehicle. One Israeli was killed in that attack and five others were injured. The assailant then approached another checkpoint several miles away and was shot dead by soldiers.

The incidents follow consecutive days of ramming and stabbing attacks throughout the country.