Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fear Grips Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport as Car Breaks Through Security Barrier
The arrivals hall at Ben Gurion Airport. (Xinhua via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Palestinian terror attacks
Ben Gurion Airport

Fear Grips Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport as Car Breaks Through Security Barrier

Michael Friedson
08/31/2023

Travelers arriving and departing at Israel’s main airport, Ben Gurion International Airport, were gripped with fear when security personnel ordered everyone to fall to the floor in an emergency maneuver.

A short time later, it became known that a vehicle had burst through the airport’s security checkpoint. Security services said the scare was caused by a 41-year-old resident of the West Bank city of Nablus, who had stolen the vehicle. Security forces shot at the vehicle’s tires and managed to arrest the perpetrator.

The attack occurred on the same day as a lethal ramming attack at a checkpoint near Modiin, in central Israel, by another vehicle. One Israeli was killed in that attack and five others were injured. The assailant then approached another checkpoint several miles away and was shot dead by soldiers.

The incidents follow consecutive days of ramming and stabbing attacks throughout the country.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.