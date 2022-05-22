The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

First Cases of Monkeypox Virus Reported in Israel
Electron microscope image of virus particles of the monkeypox virus taken from human skin, 2003. (Courtesy CDC/Goldsmith. Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

First Cases of Monkeypox Virus Reported in Israel

The Media Line Staff
05/22/2022

At least two cases of suspected monkeypox have been reported in Israel. The first case was officially confirmed on Saturday in an unidentified man in his 30s who recently returned from a trip to Western Europe. He is in isolation at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and is reported to be in good condition. The second case was found in a soldier who arrived in Israel on a cargo ship. Israel’s pandemic response team met on Saturday night to discuss how to contain the disease. The Ministry of Health is examining the country’s supply of vaccines and relevant drugs used to mitigate symptoms, and is preparing testing procedures as the number of people infected in Israel increases, according to a statement from the ministry. In the past week, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, US Sweden and Canada all reported infections, mostly in young men. In addition, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia confirmed their first cases of monkeypox on Friday. The monkeypox virus is most closely related to smallpox and is not fatal. There there is no vaccine for it, though the smallpox vaccine appears to be successful in preventing it. The illness, which includes blisters mostly on the face and genitals as well as fever and chills, lasts from two to four weeks.

