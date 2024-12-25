This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
First Christmas Under Islamist Rule Tests Syria’s Religious Tolerance
Christians attend Christmas Eve mass at Syriac Orthodox Church as daily life has started to return to normal following the fall of the Baath regime in Aleppo, Syria on December 24, 2024. (Kasim Rammah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

First Christmas Under Islamist Rule Tests Syria’s Religious Tolerance

The Media Line Staff
12/25/2024

Syrian Christians gathered for Christmas Eve services on Tuesday, their first since the ousting of President Bashar Assad in early December. The service at Lady of Damascus Church in the capital tested the promises of Syria’s new Islamist rulers, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), to protect the rights of religious minorities.

Security was tight around the church, with HTS vehicles stationed nearby amid fears of violence. Inside, worshippers lit candles and sang hymns, celebrating the holiday despite an atmosphere of uncertainty.

Earlier in the day, protests erupted in Damascus over the burning of a Christmas tree in Hama’s northern countryside. Demonstrators carrying crosses chanted slogans like, “We are your soldiers, Jesus,” and demanded accountability for attacks on Christian sites.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The incident is one of several targeting Christians since HTS, a former al-Qaeda affiliate, took power. On December 18, gunmen attacked a Greek Orthodox church in Hama, vandalizing a cross and cemetery headstones. In another incident, SUVs drove through Damascus’ Bab Touma neighborhood, blaring jihadist songs.

HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former jihadist, has pledged to protect all religious minorities and avoid retribution against Assad’s Alawite-dominated regime. However, many Christians remain skeptical, citing recent incidents as evidence of rising hostility.

Mideast Daily News
Bashar Assad
Christmas
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
Lady of Damascus Church
Syrian Christians
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods