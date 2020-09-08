Donate
Floods in Sudan Cause Destruction, Death
A Sudanese man stands behind a barricade amid flood waters in Tuti island, where the Blue and White Nile merge between the twin cities of the capital Khartoum and Omdurman, on September 3, 2020. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images)
Sudan
Flooding
climate change

Uri Cohen
09/08/2020

Sudan on Monday declared a national state of emergency for at least the next three months and designated the entire country a natural disaster zone after recent mass floods killed nearly 100 people. According to Sudan’s labor and social development minister, the past few months saw the displacement of more than half a million people and the collapse of over 100,000 homes thanks to an unusually powerful and long rain season. A special committee was formed by the Khartoum government to handle the outcome of the ongoing natural disaster, as the water level in the Blue Nile continued to rise to record heights, now standing at 17.58 meters according to an Al Jazeera report. According to experts, the unprecedented damage is a direct result of climate change, as a longer and more powerful rainy season is made worse by mass tree-cutting near the river which affects the terrain and the flow of water.

