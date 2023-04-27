Happy holidays!
Florida Governor DeSantis Showcases Foreign Policy Credentials During Jerusalem Visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bills for legislation to fight antisemitisem during a press conference at the Museum of Tolerance on April 27, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Felice Friedson/The Media Line)
Mideast Daily News
Ron DeSantis
Jerusalem
Israel
Foreign Policy
US presidential election

Florida Governor DeSantis Showcases Foreign Policy Credentials During Jerusalem Visit

Steven Ganot
04/27/2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential candidate for the US presidency, visited Jerusalem on Thursday to showcase his foreign policy credentials. Speaking at a conference hosted by the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem and the Jerusalem Post newspaper, the governor praised Israel as “one of the most valued and trusted” allies of the United States. He also expressed opposition to pro-Palestinian campaigns to isolate Israel and reiterated his support for US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In addition, he voiced concerns over Iran, blaming the country for the deaths of American military personnel during his own service in Iraq.

DeSantis’ Israel trip is part of a trade delegation that is also visiting Japan, South Korea, and the UK. It is sponsored by Enterprise Florida, a public–private partnership to promote the Sunshine State’s economic development and international trade. On a previous six-day Enterprise Florida trip to Israel, in 2019, he visited a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and vowed to become the most “pro-Israel governor in America.”

It is widely expected that he will announce his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination for 2024 later this year.

