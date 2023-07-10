Donate
Former Afghani Officials Ask US Congress for Help
Former acting Afghan Defense Minister Shahmahmood Miakhel. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Michael Friedson
07/10/2023

Speaking from exile, former Afghani officials have sent a letter to the American Congress pleading for help in ousting the Taliban and restoring democracy to the nation. The Media Line spoke with former acting Defense Minister Shahmahmood Miakhel, who said, “The Taliban’s imposition of strict measures and limitations, particularly with regards to girls’ access to education, flagrantly breaches human rights and creates enormous impediments to the achievement of a democratic and inclusive society.” He expressed concern that money sent by the United States is reaching the Taliban rather than its intended recipients. Miakhel and the other former officials urged Congress to support an inclusive and legitimate government in Afghanistan, not an extremist group. “Without a stable and functioning government in Afghanistan,” he said, “there is a risk of power vacuums, increased lawlessness, and the potential for extremist groups to exploit the situation. These factors can create an environment conducive to the spread of terrorism, and regional instability as well.” The Media Line’s Arshad Mehmood brings the full story.

