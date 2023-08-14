Former Iraqi Oil Minister Faces Property Seizure Over Fraud Charges

Iraqi authorities on Sunday ordered the seizure of assets belonging to the country’s former oil minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, over allegations of office abuse and fraud, the Iraqi News Agency reports. Ismail, who held the ministerial role in 2020 under former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, is accused of taking bribes from investors with contracts tied to the Oil Ministry. Prior to his ministerial position, Ismail served as the director general of the state-run Basra Oil Company. Earlier media reports revealed that the judiciary was investigating charges of corruption against Ismail, including illicit sales of lands owned by the Oil Ministry in both Baghdad and Basra. He was also alleged to have solicited payments from international companies in return for contract awards.