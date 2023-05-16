Former US Ambassador to Israel Shapiro Again Rumored To Fill New Abraham Accord Post

Rumors placing former US Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro in a new State Department position aimed at jump-starting the Abraham Accords have again surfaced. The expected appointment would answer recent pressure by Congress to move forward with what has become an extremely rare example of bipartisanism: the House has recently passed a statement of support for the Accords — which is seen as the foreign policy gem of the Trump administration — with 400 members in favor. The appointment of the popular former ambassador along with the activity it would presumably generate would inject some positive American energy into the Middle East during the run-up to the 2024 election. It also comes as American influence in the region is being perceived by many as cooling off, the most recent indication being a YouGov poll showing strong support for Russia and/or China to replace Washington as the lead sponsor of international efforts to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians.