Fulfillment of Abraham Accords Promise: Israel Opens Embassy in UAE
Flags of Israel and the UAE, together with the flag of the city of Netanya, flown on Netanya's "Peace Bridge" over Highway 2 in August 2020. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Embassy
Abu Dhabi
Tel Aviv
Abraham Accords
United Arab Emirates
Morocco

Michael Friedson
01/25/2021

In the fulfillment of a promise of the Abraham Accords – the normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan – Israel has opened its embassy in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. Morocco also has entered into a similar agreement with Israel but has chosen to do so outside the parameters of the Abraham Accords. On Sunday, Israel’s cabinet formally upgraded relations with Morocco. The same day, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that he would soon be traveling to the Gulf to lead a formal celebration. Israel already has inaugurated its embassy in Bahrain and is establishing a consulate in Dubai and an interest section in Morocco. The UAE’s embassy is scheduled to open shortly in Tel Aviv rather than Israel’s capital, Jerusalem, in keeping with the practice of most of the international community because of the Palestinian claim to Jerusalem.

