Gaza Reports First Virus Cases; Israel Nears 1,000

For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, the Gaza Strip is reporting cases. On Sunday, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said two Gazans returning from Pakistan tested positive. But as bad as any reported cases are, fears are greater in the Palestinian enclave where the density of the population flies in the face of efforts to enforce “social distance.” Officials worry that when the virus begins to spread in the Gaza Strip, results could be devastating. Adding to those fears is the fact that fewer than 100 residents have been tested, leaving open the real possibility that a significant number of cases exist but are unknown. Ironically, it’s possible that the Israeli boycott of the Gaza Strip which prevents residents from traveling has prevented the international contact that resulted in outbreaks in many countries. Meanwhile, in Israel, the number of cases is nearing 1,000. The first death was reported on Saturday when an 88-year old man with other health issues succumbed. A series of additional restrictions was put into effect on Sunday, including the reasons it becomes permissible to leave one’s home. These include buying food and medicine, seeing a physician, donating blood, social welfare needs, and the right to demonstrate.