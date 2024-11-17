Gazan Voices Call Out Hamas as Lives Crumble

The Media Line’s correspondent in Gaza reports on the worsening plight of Gazan workers whose lives have been devastated by conflict, blockade, and the enduring rule of Hamas. Many former workers, who once relied on employment in Israel, now face destroyed homes, shattered families, and desperate living conditions. Sami, a displaced worker, told The Media Line that life has become “unbearable” with severe shortages of food and money. He expressed dismay at the role of Hamas, calling its leadership a major reason for Gaza’s plight, while also blaming Israel for his suffering.

Cross-border jobs once provided a lifeline for Gazans, with thousands holding permits to work in Israel until recent hostilities led to closures. Riyadh, a young Gazan who lost his wife during the conflict, blames Hamas for initiating the war, which has deepened Gazans’ hardship. A longtime businessman described how his hopes for peaceful economic exchange have been shattered, lamenting that “October 7 has destroyed all our dreams.”

Many Gazans express frustration with Hamas’s leadership, accusing it of betraying the people while using religion as a shield. Others, like Hasan, who once worked in Israel, recall a time of relative stability, now replaced by suffering and indignity.

The article offers a rare, unfiltered glimpse into lives caught in an unending cycle of conflict. Watch the video and read the complete story to hear firsthand the voices of those affected.