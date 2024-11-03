Gilani Calls on Pakistan’s Bureaucracy To Modernize Governance With Technology

Pakistan’s acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday urged the nation’s bureaucracy to adopt international best practices, embrace technology, and leverage innovation to improve governance across Pakistan.

Gilani, who is also the chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, was serving as acting president while President Asif Ali Zardari was abroad on an official visit to Dubai. Under Pakistani law, the Senate chairman assumes presidential duties during the president’s absence.

Upon arrival in Dubai on Wednesday night, Zardari fractured his foot while deboarding his airplane at Dubai International Airport. He is expected to wear a cast for four weeks.

Speaking to senior government officials, Gilani stressed the importance of implementing digital governance, data-driven policies, and artificial intelligence to modernize public services, according to a statement from Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Presidential Palace.

Gilani noted that Pakistan faces a range of pressing challenges, from economic struggles, high inflation, and rising unemployment to rapid population growth, climate change, and social inequality. He called on the country’s bureaucrats to take an active role in addressing these issues, stating that a proactive approach is essential to navigate Pakistan’s complex socioeconomic landscape.

The acting president also highlighted the need for Pakistan to establish itself internationally as a progressive, competitive nation. He encouraged government officials to build robust networks within the government and collaborate with outside stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the country’s issues. “Civil servants are required to be problem solvers, innovators, and leaders who can help governments steer the country out of its present socioeconomic and governance challenges,” Gilani stated.

Gilani further urged civil servants to adopt a service-oriented mindset rooted in empathy, humility, and a genuine commitment to improving lives. This approach, he suggested, is critical for achieving effective and responsive governance in Pakistan.