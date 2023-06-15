Donate
Global Donors Seek Billions in Aid for Stricken Syria Amid Multiple Crises
Global Donors Seek Billions in Aid for Stricken Syria Amid Multiple Crises

Steven Ganot
06/15/2023

Donor countries around the world were making urgent attempts to fundraise billions on Thursday to continue supporting millions of Syrians affected by poverty, civil unrest, and a devastating earthquake. The struggle for funds is heightened by crises in other regions such as Ukraine and Sudan.

At the annual Brussels-held donor conference, facilitated by the European Union, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the urgency of the situation, appealing for a staggering $11.1 billion in aid. The funds aim to support Syrians in their home country as well as around 5.7 million Syrian refugees residing in neighboring nations like Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Guterres warned that without the necessary funding, aid cuts for 5.5 million Syrians receiving food assistance will be inevitable. He projected the exhaustion of cash assistance for 2.5 million Syrians next month.

The political landscape is equally challenging, as Syrian President Bashar Assad has been gradually returning from international ostracization. In addition, Syria’s recent reacceptance into the Arab League has led to calls for mass refugee repatriation, a move the EU is not keen on supporting.

The situation was further worsened by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria in February, which the World Bank estimates resulted in over $5 billion in damages.

