Gov’t Officials Jumping Ship as Crisis Continues

Israel’s Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto announced his resignation late Sunday evening, becoming the latest in a slew of government officials to retire in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Grotto cited the intensity of the past year and his desire for a breather in his resignation letter, noting also the differences between government agencies that have taken a toll on him. He joins the ministry’s director-general and head of public health services, who both quit in the past few months, as well as four high-ranking officials in the Finance Ministry who left their position in protest of the government’s handling of the crisis’ economic aspect. Israel’s coronavirus “czar” Ronni Gamzu has also announced he would be stepping down to return to his post as head of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, leaving the entire health and finance wings of the government bare as the country braces for a possible third wave of infections. Sunday marked the second day in a row of test positivity rates at 2.5% or higher, after a week of hovering close to 2%.