Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gov’t Officials Jumping Ship as Crisis Continues
Mideast Daily News
Itamar Grotto
Health Ministry
Israel
coronavirus
Ronni Gamzu
Finance Ministry

Gov’t Officials Jumping Ship as Crisis Continues

Uri Cohen
11/09/2020

Israel’s Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto announced his resignation late Sunday evening, becoming the latest in a slew of government officials to retire in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Grotto cited the intensity of the past year and his desire for a breather in his resignation letter, noting also the differences between government agencies that have taken a toll on him. He joins the ministry’s director-general and head of public health services, who both quit in the past few months, as well as four high-ranking officials in the Finance Ministry who left their position in protest of the government’s handling of the crisis’ economic aspect. Israel’s coronavirus “czar” Ronni Gamzu has also announced he would be stepping down to return to his post as head of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, leaving the entire health and finance wings of the government bare as the country braces for a possible third wave of infections. Sunday marked the second day in a row of test positivity rates at 2.5% or higher, after a week of hovering close to 2%.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.