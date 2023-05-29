Donate
Hackers Deface Iranian Presidency Websites With Exiled Opposition Leaders
Maryam Rajavi speaks at a gathering celebrating the Iranian New Year, her husband Massoud Rajavi's image in the background, March 20, 2019. (Maryam Rajavi/Creative Commons)
Steven Ganot
05/29/2023

Websites linked to Iran’s presidency were defaced Monday with images of leaders from the exiled opposition group, Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK). An internet account named “GhyamSarnegouni,” translating to “Rise to Overthrow” in Farsi, claimed responsibility for the cyberattack. Earlier this month, websites associated with Iran’s Foreign Ministry were similarly hacked.

Sites were marred with images of long-absent MEK leader Massoud Rajavi and his wife Maryam, the group’s current public face. Slogans like “Death to Khamenei Raisi—Hail to Rajavi” appeared, referencing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.

The incident forms part of a series of embarrassing hacks targeting Iran amid rising tensions over its advancing nuclear program. Attacks have hit a broad range of targets, including state television signals, subsidized fuel pumps, and government surveillance cameras.

The MEK, a Marxist group originally opposing Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s rule, supported the 1979 Islamic Revolution but later turned against the clergy, leading to a spate of bombings and assassinations. It currently claims to operate a network inside Iran from its base in Albania.

