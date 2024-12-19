Hama Rejoices as Assad Regime Collapses After Decades of Fear

In her detailed report for The Media Line, Rizik Alabi captures the profound joy and sorrow of Hama’s liberation after 61 years under Baath Party rule, 54 of them dominated by the Assad family. Residents celebrated the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime earlier this month, with many honoring lives lost to decades of oppression. Hala, a refugee in Germany, recalled the horrors of the 1982 Hama massacre under Hafez Assad, where over 40,000 civilians were killed, and entire neighborhoods were razed. Her family’s story is one of survival against unimaginable brutality, a legacy of trauma passed through generations.

Hama’s history of resistance has long been met with violent suppression. In 2011, massive anti-regime protests drew global attention, even prompting a visit from then-US Ambassador Robert Ford. Despite international support, Hama remained under tight regime control, described by activists as a “prison under open skies.” The city’s liberation came after an 11-day battle, forcing Assad into exile in Moscow and igniting demands for justice for his war crimes.

While celebrations in Hama mark a critical turning point, Alabi notes that rebuilding will be fraught with challenges. Decades of conflict have devastated infrastructure, and divisions among opposition groups could hinder efforts toward a unified state. Still, as young protester Sawsan put it, “the kingdom of fear has collapsed forever.” To fully grasp the significance of Hama’s liberation and the enduring resilience of its people, read Alabi’s full report on this historic moment.