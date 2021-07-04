Protecting Truth During Tension

Hamas, Israel Trade Blows Again
Uri Cohen
07/04/2021

The Israeli air force on Saturday night carried out airstrikes against Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip, retaliating against the repeated launching of incendiary balloons by the terror group into Israeli territory. On Sunday morning, the military spokesman’s unit said that fighter jets had bombed two facilities belonging to Hamas: a weapons factory and a rocket launch site. “The Israeli Defense Forces will continue to respond forcefully to the continued terror efforts coming from Gaza,” the statement read. No casualties were reported in the incident, the second such air raid conducted by Jerusalem in 48 hours. Explosive devices and incendiary balloons and kites, sent over the border fence and into southern Israeli towns by Hamas troops, have caused dozens of fires in recent weeks, wiping out farmland and damaging equipment. In May, Israel and Hamas did battle for 11 days, with thousands of rockets showered on Israeli citizens and extensive IDF airstrikes obliterating large swathes of Gaza.

